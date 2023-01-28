Tonight: Melodi Grand Prix Semi-final #3 in Norway

Good evening Europe, this is Oslo calling! We are travelling to the Scandinavian shores tonight, namely to Norway for the Third Semi-final of Melodi Grand Prix 2023.

Norway is working from strength to strength in order to showcase an extraordinary and entertaining national selection.

How to watch?

You can watch the Third Semi-final of Melodi Grand Prix 2023 at 19:50 CET via the following channels:

NRK 1

NRK 1 webstream

NRK webstream

About the Show

A total of 7 acts will be competing during tonight’s show. The top 3 acts from tonight’s Semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final.

About MGP 2023

Melodi Grand Prix 2023 consists of four live televised shows with the Grand Final set to be held in Trondheim on Saturday 4 February. There will be fewer and bigger semi-finals, no pre-qualified artists, no duels and the Grand Final will feature an international jury.

The three semi-finals will be held in Oslo whilst the Grand Final will be travelling to Trondheim. A total of 21 acts will partake in the competition. The shows will be hosted by Arian Engebø and Stian ‘Staysman’ Thorbjørnsen.

The 2023 Norwegian entry will be determined via a 50/50 international jury-public televoting deliberation.

Participants

Skrellex – Love Again Tiril Beisland – Break It Akuvi – Triumph Atle Pettersen – Masterpiece Eline Thorp – Not Meant to Be Maria Celin – Freya Stig van Eijk – Someday

Stig van Eijk is vying to represent Norway for the second time, he defended the Norwegian colours at the 1999 Eurovision Song Contest in Jerusalem.

MGP 2023 Agenda

14/ 01/ 2023- Semi-final 1

21/01/2023- Semi-final 2

28/01/2023- Semi-final 3

04/02/2023- Grand Final

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 60 times.

Subwoolfer represented Norway at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘ Give That Wolf A Banana‘ achieving an honourable 10th placing in the Grand Final.

Source: NRK

Photo credit: NRK/ Julia Marie Naglestad