As the clock is ticking and Benidorm Fest 2023 is just round the corner, the Spanish national broadcaster has unveiled the jury for the competition.

The Benidorm Fest 2023 jury will consist of 8 members ( 5 international and 3 national):

Christer Bjorkman (Sweden 1992, Show Producer Eurovision 2013, 2016, 2017, Producer at Eurovision 2019, Melodifestivalen Producer )

(Sweden 1992, Show Producer Eurovision 2013, 2016, 2017, Producer at Eurovision 2019, Melodifestivalen Producer ) Katrina Leskanich ( UK 1997- Eurovision winner)

( UK 1997- Eurovision winner) Tali Eshkoli (Coordinator at Eurovision 2019, member of the Israeli Delegation at ESC)

(Coordinator at Eurovision 2019, member of the Israeli Delegation at ESC) William Lee Adams ( Wiwibloggs founder and manager)

( Wiwibloggs founder and manager) Nicola Cagliore ( Former Head of Italian Delegation/ former Reference Group Member at ESC and former EBU TV Committee member)

( Former Head of Italian Delegation/ former Reference Group Member at ESC and former EBU TV Committee member) Jose Juan Santana ( OGAE Spain President and composer of Montenegro 2009 and San Marino 2012)

( OGAE Spain President and composer of Montenegro 2009 and San Marino 2012) Nina (Spain 1988)

(Spain 1988) Irene Valiente ( Radio 3)

The jury will be 50% responsible to deliberate the 2023 Spanish Eurovision entry and act whilst the the Spanish audience will be responsible of the other 50 % ( 25% televoting and 25% demoscopic audience vote).

Benidorm Fest 2023

The 2023 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 18 acts will compete in the 2023 Spanish national selection, 9 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2023 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2023 will run from 29 January-4 February.

Spain will determine its 2023 entry and act on Saturday 4 February 2023.

29/01/ 2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Opening Ceremony

31/01/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #1

02/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #2

04/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Grand Final

The 2023 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via 50/50 jury public deliberation. The jury will consist of an international and national professionals whilst the public voting will consist of 25% demoscopic voting and 25% of televoting.

Semifinal #1

Agoney – Quiero Arder

– Quiero Arder Alice Wonder – Yo Quisiera

– Yo Quisiera Aritz Aren – Flamenco

– Flamenco Fusa Nocta – Mi Familia

– Mi Familia Megara – Arcadia

– Arcadia Meler – No Nos Moverán

– No Nos Moverán Sharonne – Aire

– Aire Sofía Martín – Tuki

– Tuki Twin Melody – Sayonara

Semifinal #2

Alfred García – Desde Que Tú Estás

– Desde Que Tú Estás Blanca Paloma – Eaea

– Eaea E’FEMME – Uff!

– Uff! Famous – La Lola

– La Lola José Otero – Invierno En Marte

– Invierno En Marte Karmento – Quiero Y Duelo

– Quiero Y Duelo Rakky Ripper – Tracción

– Tracción Siderland – Que Esclati Tot

– Que Esclati Tot Vicco – Nochentera

Source: RTVE