Slovenia: RTVLO sheds more light on the ‘Misija Liverpool’ show

RTVSLO, the Slovenian national broadcaster, has unveiled further details on the special Slovenian Eurovision 2023 song premiere show- Misija Liverpool.

Misija Liverpool will be broadcast on RTVSLO 1 on Saturday 4 February at 20:00 CET and will be hosted by Misa Molk and will be held at RTVSLO´s Studio 1 in Ljubljana.

Joker Out will premiere the official music video of their Eurovision 2023 entry during the show. The music video has been filmed in Slovenia.

Viewers at homen will be able to see behind the scenes footage of the group´s tour in Germany and the recording of their Eurovision entry in Hamburg. Joker Out will be singing their Eurovision song in Slovenian on stage in Liverpool.

Joker Out say:

The Eurosong has long been genre-specific but limited. We stay true to ourselves, regardless of where and when we perform.



A grand line up of former Slovenian Eurovision acts will be also gracing the show and will treat the audience with their performances:

Amaya ( Maja Keuc/ Slovenia 2011)



LPS (Slovenia 2022)



Nuša Derenda (Slovenia 2002)



Tomaž Mihelič (Sestre/ Slovenia 2002)



The 2022 Serbian Eurovision act Konstracta has also been invited to perform at the show.

Source: RTVSLO

Photo credit: RTVSLO