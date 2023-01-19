Greece: ERT shortlists potential ESC 2023 acts to three

ERT, the Greek national broadcaster, has further shortlisted the potential Greek Eurovision 2023 entries and acts to the final three.

Then there were three…. Three acts remain in the final leg of the 2023 Greek Eurovision national selection after a 70 member audience committee vote and ERT’s evaluation:

Victor Vernikos – What they say

– What they say Melissa Mantzozoukis – Liar

– Liar Antonia Kaouri & Maria Maragou– Shout Out

ERT is currently holding meetings with the final three acts in order to evaluate the concept behind their respective proposals and to learn about their plans for the competition.

The ERT press release reads:

Three songs are now in the final phase of the process of selecting the song that will represent our country in the 67th Eurovision Contest . This is the result obtained from the voting of the 70-member Audience Committee and the corresponding evaluation by the ERT Committee of the five most popular songs chosen by the citizens. The three songs that qualify for the final stage are ” What they say ” – Victor Vernikos , ” Liar ” – Melissa Mantzoukis and ” Shout out ” – Maria Maragou/Antonia Kaouri . Since yesterday, both the artists in question and their groups have been invited to ERT, in order to present in detail their proposals (concept) for their general presence in the competition, which will be taken into consideration by the Committee, as in the last two years of ERT before it proceeds to its final rating. The seven-member Commission of ERT , chaired by Dimitris Papadimitriou, is made up of Petros Adams, Leonidas Antonopoulos, Fotis Apergi, Maria Kozakou, Konstantinos Bourouni and Yannis Petridis. It is recalled that, for the first time this year, the final decision will be formed at a rate of 50.6% from the choices of the Audience Committee and 49.4% from the ERT Committee.

Greece in Eurovision

Greece debuted at the Eurovision in 1974 and has won the event once in 2005 when Helena Paparizou stormed to victory in Kyiv with her mega hit ‘ My Number One‘.

Greece enjoyed its golden era at the Eurovision Song Contest from 2004-2013, achieving 9 top 10 placings in the Grand Final, including its 2005 victory. The Mediterranean country has partaken 42 times in our favorite televisision show.

In 2022 Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord represented Greece at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Die Together‘ achieving a 8th place in the Grand Final.

Source: ERT