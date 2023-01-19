Denmark: DMGP 2023 competing acts unveiled

DR, the Danish national broadcaster, has unveiled the eight Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2023 competing acts.

DR held a special press conference at its headquarters in Copenhagen in order to officially present the eight DMGP 2023 competing acts:

Søren Torpegaard Lund – Lige her Nicklas Sonne – Freedom Eyjaa – I Was Gonna Marry Him Frederik Leopold – Stuck On You Maia Maia – Beautiful Bullshit Mariyah Leberg – Human Micky Skeel – Glansbillede Reiley – Breaking My Heart

You can listen to the MGP 2023 competing entries here.

About DMGP 2023

The 2023 Danish national final -DMGP is scheduled to be held on Saturday 11 February at the Næstved Arena in Naestved, Zealand. The show will be hosted by Heino Hansen and Tina Müller. A total of 8 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Liverpool.

The 2023 Danish Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined jury/public vote deliberation. The show will be broadcast live on Saturday 11 February at 20:00 CET on DR 1 and DRTV.

Denmark in Eurovision

Denmark debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition thrice: 1963 (Grethe & Jorgen Ingmann), 2000 (Olsen Brothers) and 2013 (Emmelie de Forest).

The nordic country has hosted the competetition thrice in its iconic capital Copenhagen (1964, 2001 and 2014) and also played host to the 50th Eurovision anniversary special show in 2005.

Denmark has partaken 50 times in the Eurovision Song Contest. Reddi represented Denmark at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘ The Show‘.

Source: DR/ESCToday

Photo credit: DR