Estonia: Eesti Laul 2023 first five finalists determined

Estonia

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani January 13, 2023 12:07 pm 11 views

Last night saw the First Semifinal of Eesti Laul 2023 in Estonia, the first five finalists have been determined.

Eesti Laul 2023 kicked off in Estonia last night with 10 acts battling for 5 spots in the Grand Final. The following acts have qualified to the Grand Final:

  1. JANEK – House Of Glass
  2. OLLIE – Venom
  3. Andreas – Why Do You Love Me
  4. Bedwetters – Monsters
  5. Anett x Fredi – You Need To Move On

The competition was held at the Viimsi Artium and was hosted by Tõnis Niinemets y Grete Kuld.  

About Eesti Laul 2023

Eesti Laul 2023  consists of three televised live shows. The Eesti Laul 2023 Semi-finals will be held on 12 and 14 January. Whilst the  2023 Estonian entry and act will be selected via Eesti Laul 2023 Grand Final on Saturday 11 February.

Eesti Laul  2023 Calendar

  • 12/01/2023- Eesti Laul Semifinal #1
  • 14/01/2023- Eesti Laul Semifinal #2
  • 11/02/2023- Eesti Laul Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

2022 saw Stefan represent Estonia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry  ‘Hope’.

Photo credit: ERR

Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani

Head of International Relations & Communications

Sanjay (Sergio) joined esctoday.com in December 2006 as an editor. He was appointed as the Head of Press of ESCToday.com in 2011. Hereafter in 2016 he was promoted as the Head of International Relations & Communications at ESCToday. Sergio has covered the Eurovision Song Contest live 19 times since 2000, having worked for several international magazines and media outlets.

Comments:

