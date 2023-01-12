France: La Zarra will fly to Liverpool!

France 2, the French national broadcaster, has opted for an internal selection for Eurovision 2023 and has selected the 2023 French Eurovision hopeful.

Canadian born, La Zarra will have the grand honour of representing France at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. The 2023 French Eurovision entry will be premiered in due course.

La Zarra says:

I am very proud to have the chance to perform my song in front of millions of viewers around the world. I am a great admirer of the most beautiful French voices such as Edith Piaf, Barbara, Dalida, but also Céline Dion, and I am so excited to make all Europeans discover my song which I hope will become theirs. I am very honored to represent France at Eurovision, the most iconic song contest in the world.

The French Head of Delegation Ms. Alexandra Redde Amiel says:

From our first meeting, La Zarra won us over! What an honour to welcome this great artist in the Eurovision family! Mysterious, inspiring, charismatic, La Zarra is a woman and a modern artist with a chic French signature! A voice that transports us through time by making us travel to different eras. From Barbara through Brel or Dalida to Marylin Monroe, La Zarra is an iconic artist who will carry the colors of France in Liverpool in May 2023 during the largest song contest in the world.

Source: France 2/ EBU

