Croatia: Listen to the Dora 2023 entries

HRT, the Croatian national broadcaster has released the eighteen competing entries at Dora 2023.

Croatia is gearing up in full steam for Eurovision 2023 and is working round the clock on its iconic national selection Dora 2023. A total of 18 acts will battling for the golden ticket to Liverpool. Dora 2023 is set to be held at the Marino Cverković Sports Hall in Opatija on Saturday 11 February.

The competing acts

Damir Kedžo – Angels and Demons

– Angels and Demons Meri Andraković – Bye Bye Blonde

– Bye Bye Blonde Martha May – Distance

– Distance Tajana Belina – Dom

– Dom Đana – Free fallin’

– Free fallin’ Boris Štrok – Grijeh

– Grijeh Maja Grgić – I still live

– I still live Patricia Gasparini – I will wait

– I will wait Krešo i Kisele Kiše – Kme kme

– Kme kme Eni Jurišić – Kreni dalje

– Kreni dalje The Splitters – Lost and Found

– Lost and Found Yogi – Love at first sight

– Love at first sight Let 3 – Mama šč!

– Mama šč! Detour – Master blaster

– Master blaster Hana Mašić – Nesreća

– Nesreća Harmonija Disonance – Nevera (Lei, lei)

– Nevera (Lei, lei) Barbara Munjas – Putem snova

– Putem snova Top of the Pops ft. Mario 5reković – Putovanje

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 27 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.

In 2022 Croatia was represented by Mia Dimsic at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Guilty Pleasure’.

Source: HRT

Photo credit: HRT