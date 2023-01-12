Germany: Unser Lied für Liverpool date set

NDR, the German national broadcaster, has unveiled the date for the forthcoming 2023 German national final- Unser Lied fur Liverpool.

Germany will select its Eurovision 2023 act and entry via a Unser Lied fur Liverpool on Friday 3 March. The show will be hosted by Barbara Schöneberger and will be broadcast live on ARD and streamed via eurovision.de and ARD Mediathek at 22:20 CET. The show will be held at the MCC Studios in Cologne. A special warm up pre show will be broadcast 21: 20 CET.

The number of competing acts is yet to confirmed, but one of the acts will be selected via the Tik Tok selection. The rest of the competing acts will be selected via a special team of professionals consisting of experts from the music industry, the German Eurovision delegation, the international Eurovision community and the ARD’s pop radio stations.

More details regarding the 2023 Eurovision national final will be revealed in due course.

Source: NDR

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/NDR