Eurovision 2023: Mans Zelmerlow to host ‘Eurovisioncast’ podcast

The British national broadcaster, has announced that the 2015 Swedish Eurovision winner Mans Zelmerlow will be one of the four Eurovisioncast podcast hosts.

The BBC will be launching the Eurovisiocast podcast on Tuesday 31 January with a total of 4 hosts:

Mans Zelmerlow ( Eurovision 2015 winner)

( Eurovision 2015 winner) Daniel Rosney (BBC News Eurovision Reporter

(BBC News Eurovision Reporter Ngunan Adamu (Radio Merseyside presenter)

(Radio Merseyside presenter) Nina Warhurst (BBC Breakfast)

The BBC is gearing up in full steam for Eurovision 2023 and is working round the clock in order to showcase an extraordinary and exciting show come May. Eurovision fever has hit the British isles as the BBC is all set to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon next May with open arms.

The BBC statement reads:

January 31 also sees the launch of the BBC’s Eurovision podcast, Eurovisioncast, made by the team behind hit podcasts Newscast and Ukrainecast. Turning their attention to the biggest music contest in the world will be four hosts: Eurovision winner Måns Zelmerlöw; Eurovision fan, BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst; BBC News’ Eurovision Reporter Daniel Rosney and Radio Merseyside presenter, Liverpudlian Ngunan Adamu. Eurovisioncast will bring the inside gossip on plans and unique insights on the competition. Listeners will also hear from former contestants, those set to take part in the 2023 Contest and celebrity fans. The weekly podcast will be available on BBC Sounds from January 31 and will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio Merseyside.

Man Zelmerlow’s Eurovision connection

Mans Zelmerlow won the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna and co hosted the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest in Stockholm the following year. In 2017 Mans was one of the Swedish commentators at the Eurovision Song Contest in Kyiv and was also part of a special sketch with the hosts in the Grand Final.

2018 saw Mans co- hosting the British national final – Eurovision You Decide in Brighton.

He was part of the Eurovision medley act during the interval of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv. Mans also co- hosted the 2010 Melodifestivalen, the Swedish national selection in Sweden.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: BBC