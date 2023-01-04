The EBU is concerned about KAN’s integrity and independence

The EBU is concerned about the Israeli national broadcaster, KAN’s, integrity and independence in the wake of recent statements in Israel.

Mr. Noel Curran, the EBU’s General Director has expressed his concern regarding the Israeli broadcaster’s integrity and independence and has addressed this issue to the incoming PM of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netenyahu in a letter.

KAN was founded in 2017 and has been the national Israeli broadcaster since then. This is the second time the broadcaster’s news operations are under threat. In the event that KAN’s news operation is suspended, the broadcaster’s eligibility for EBU membership will be in question thus putting its Eurovision participation in jeopardy.

The EBU release reads:

Causing particular concern were recent remarks by Likud MK and Communications Minister, Shlomo Karhi, that challenged the freedom of the press and threatened to shut down KAN’s news operation. In one radio interview, he is reported as saying: “the public shouldn’t fund one particular channel, there should not be public broadcasting”. Without a functioning news operation, KAN would no longer meet its commitment to a full range of programming as public service media, putting in doubt its eligibility for EBU membership and ability to take part in major events such as the Eurovision Song Contest. Since its creation in 2017, KAN’s television, radio and online offer has included a diverse range of news and information, entertainment, cultural and educational content. Its membership of the EBU also enables the broadcaster to benefit from world-class sports rights, including the 2022 World Cup, and live entertainment, notably the Eurovision Song Contest that was organized by KAN in 2019, following Israel’s win the previous year. Back in 2017, the then Israeli government had issued statements showing intent to dismantle KAN’s news operation. These were finally abandoned when the EBU insisted on this being a condition of the Israeli broadcaster’s hosting of the 2019 Song Contest.

Mr. Noel Curran writes in his letter to the incoming Israeli PM:

Independent news and information form an integral component of public service media organizations and make a key contribution to media pluralism in well-functioning democracies…. With the primary interest of the public in mind, that directly funds KAN, we trust the new government will also safeguard the independence of KAN and enable it to continue to fulfil its mission in democratic society. The EBU’s responsibility is to ensure that it supports all our Members in their mission to serve the interests of the general public in the best possible manner. These developments risk undermining KAN’s capability to meet its commitments as a member of our international alliance of public service media organizations.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU