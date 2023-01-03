VRT, the Flemish speaking Belgian national broadcaster, has unveiled the Eurosong 2023 jury members which include former Eurovision acts, winners and hosts.

Belgium is gearing up for its forthcoming national final – Eurosong 2023- which is scheduled to be held next week. The jury members for the competition have been revealed:

The Eurosong 2023 jury will consist of 4 Eurovision celebrities who will be commenting on stage during the live show and 11 other music professionals and Eurovision experts who will making their deliberation backstage. Hence the jury will consist of 15 members.

The Four Eurovision Jury Members

Alexander Rybak – (Eurovision 2009 winner)

– (Eurovision 2009 winner) Nikkie de Jager –(Eurovision 2021 host)

–(Eurovision 2021 host) Laura Tesoro – (Belgium 2016)

– (Belgium 2016) Jérémie Makiese- ( Belgium 2022)

The Eleven Jury Members

Laura Govaerts (MNM)

Ann Reymen (Radio2)

Korneel De Clercq (Radio 1)

Thibault Christiaensen (StuBru)

Francicso Schuster ( #LikeMe )

Leslie Cable (RTBF/ Head of Delegation Belgium)

Jasper Van Biesen (composer “65 years of Belgium at the Eurovision Song Contest)

Stephan Monsieur (OGAE Belgium President)

André Vermeulen (Journalist and ESC expert)

Els Germonpré (Music Coordinatior at Eén)

Manu Lammens (Music manager MNM)

A total of 7 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Liverpool. Belgium has opted for a national selection in order to select the 2023 Eurovision entry and act. Eurosong 2023 will be held at the Palais 12 in Brussels on 14 January. The 2023 Belgian Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined professional jury/ public voting deliberation.

Each act will be competing with 2 songs, the songs will be showcased on Een from 9 January onwards leading up to the 14 of January, the day of the 2023 Belgian national final.

