Albania has decided! Albina and Familja Kelmendi will have the grand honour of representing the Land of the Eagle at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

We have the 5tth Eurovision act for Liverpool! Albina and Familja Kelmendi will defend the Albanian colours at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpol with ‘Duje’!

The Grand Final of Fest 61 was held tonight in Tirana with a total of 21 acts battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022. The 2023 Albanian Eurovision act and entry were determined via a 100% public deliberation.

The show was hosted by Arbama Osami.

Albania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 with Anjeza Shahini and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best result in the event in 2012 with Rona Nishliu when she placed 5th in the Grand Final with her entry ‘Suus‘.

