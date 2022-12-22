The 2018 Israeli Eurovision winner, Netta Barzilai, has joined forces with Stephane Legar and released a new single ‘Matematika’.
Netta is back in the game with a brand new single ‘Matematika‘ in which she duets with Stephane Legar. Netta’s new single has been produced by Stav Beger.
Netta at Eurovision
Netta represented Israel at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon with her epic entry ‘Toy’ which catapulted her to international fame after winning the competition and giving Israel its fourth Eurovision victory.
ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at [email protected]!