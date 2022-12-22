The 2018 Israeli Eurovision winner, Netta Barzilai, has joined forces with Stephane Legar and released a new single ‘Matematika’.

Netta is back in the game with a brand new single ‘Matematika‘ in which she duets with Stephane Legar. Netta’s new single has been produced by Stav Beger.

Netta at Eurovision

Netta represented Israel at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon with her epic entry ‘Toy’ which catapulted her to international fame after winning the competition and giving Israel its fourth Eurovision victory.