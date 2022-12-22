Tonight: Festivali i Kenges 61 Grand Final in Albania

We are heading to majestic Albanian capital tonight for the Grand Final the 61st edition of Festivali i Kenges.

Fest 61 continues tonight in Tirana with its fourth and final soiree, 21 acts will battle tonight for the coveted trophy and the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023. The Albanian music festival concludes tonight with its Grand Final.

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of Fest 61 at 21:00 CET via the following channels?

About the show

Albania decides for Eurovision 2023 tonight. A total of 21 acts will be competing for the golden ticket to Liverpool. The show will be held at the Congress Palace in Tirana and will be hosted by Arbana Osmani.

The 2023 Albanian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 100% public deliberation.

The candidates

andë muzikore – Atomike

– Atomike Alban Kondi & Lorela Karoshi – Melodi

– Melodi Albina Kelmendi – Duje

– Duje Melodajna Mancaku – Gjysma e zemrës sime

– Gjysma e zemrës sime Elisa Lila – Evita

– Evita Enxhi Nasufi – Burrë

– Burrë Erma Mici – Kozmosi i dashurisë

– Kozmosi i dashurisë Evi Reçi – Ma kthe

– Ma kthe Fabian Basha – Një gotë

– Një gotë Filloreta Raçi – Stop

– Stop Franc Koruni – Në pritje

– Në pritje Genti Hoxha – Ajër

– Ajër Gjergj Kaçinari – Dje

– Dje LYNX – Nëse ke besim

– Nëse ke besim Manjola Nallbani – Dua

– Dua Petrit Çarkaxhiu – Emri yt mirësi

– Emri yt mirësi Rezearta Smaja – N’Eden

– N’Eden Rovena Dilo – Motit

– Motit Serxhio Hajdini – Vështirë

– Vështirë Urban Band – Në çdo hap

– Në çdo hap Vanesa Soni – Aroma jonë

Festivali i Kenges 61 consists of four live televised shows scheuduled to be held in Tirana on 19, 20 21 and 22 December 2022. The four shows will be broadcast on RTSH 1.

Hence for the first time in the history of the competition the Albanian Eurovision act and entry will be determined separately via a public deliberation.

