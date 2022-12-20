We are heading back to Albania tonight as the 61st edition of Festivali i Kenges continues tonight with its second night.

Fest 61 continues tonight in Tirana with its second soiree, with 13 more acts gracing the stage for the very first time. The Albanian music festival will conclude on Thursday 22 December with its Grand Final.

How to watch?

You can watch the second show of Fest 61 at 21:00 CET via the following channels?

RTSH 1

RTSH 1 webcast

About the show

The second set of the competing acts will perform during tonight’s show. We will hear the second set of competing songs for the first time tonight. The show will be held at the Congress Palace in Tirana and will be hosted by Arbana Osmani.

The candidates

Melodajna Mancaku – Dua Permit of Stay – Fobia Arsi Bako – Sonte Dua Të Jem Me Ty Gjergj Kaçinari – Dje Franc Koruni – Në Pritje Petrit Çarkaxhiu – Emri Yt Mirësi Elsa Lila – Evita Gent Hoxha – Ajër Evi Reçi – Ma Kthe Manjola Nallbani – Dua Lynx – Nëse Ke Besim Alban & Lore – Melodi Vanesa Sono – Aroma Jonë

Festivali i Kenges 61 consists of four live televised shows scheuduled to be held in Tirana on 19, 20 21 and 22 December 2022. The four shows will be broadcast on RTSH 1.

The 2023 Albanian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 100 % televoting deliberation. Hence the winner of FiK 2023 will be determined via a professional jury and will not be eligible to go to Eurovision unless he/she also wins the televoting. Hence for the first time in the history of the competition the Albanian Eurovision act and entry will be determined separately via a public deliberation.

Source: RTSH

Photo credit: RTSH