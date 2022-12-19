Albania: Festival i Kenges 61 kicks off tonight

RTSH, the Albanian national broadcaster, will be kicking off the 61st edition of Festivali i Kenges.

Fest 61 will kick off tonight and will consist of four live televised shows running for four nights. The Albanian music festival will conclude on Thursday 22 December.

We are heading all the way to the majestic Albanian capital of Tirana this evening where the 61st edition of Festivali i Kenges is set to be held.

How to watch?

You can watch the first show of Fest 61 at 21:00 CET via the following channels?

About the show

The first set of competing acts will perform during tonight’s show whilst the second set of acts will grace the stage tomorrow.  We will hear the first 13  competing songs for the first time tonight. The show will be held at the Congress Palace in Tirana and will be hosted by Arbana Osmani.

The candidates

  1. Enxhi NasufiBurrë
  2. Erma MiciKozmosi I Dashurisë
  3. Fabian BashaNjë Gotë
  4. Anduel KovaçiMalli
  5. FifiEvita
  6. Urban BandNë Çdo Hap
  7. 2 FarmAtomike
  8. Sara KapoPara Teje
  9. Rezarta SmajaN’Eden
  10. Albina dhe familja KelmendiDuje
  11. Serxhio HajdiniVështirë
  12. Luna CausholliJetën Ta Fal
  13. Rovena DiloMotit

Festivali i Kenges 61 will consist of four live televised shows scheuduled to be held in Tirana on 19, 20 21 and 22 December 2022. The four shows will be broadcast on RTSH 1.

The 2023 Albanian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 100 % televoting deliberation. Hence the winner of FiK 2023  will be determined via a professional jury and will not be eligible to go to Eurovision unless he/she also wins the televoting. Hence for the first time in the history of the competition the Albanian Eurovision act and entry will be determined separately via a public deliberation.

Source: RTSH
Photo credit: RTSH

 

