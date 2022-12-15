Belgium: Eurosong 2023 snippets released

The Flemish speaking Belgian national broadcaster, VRT, has released the snippets of the competing entries at the forthcoming Belgian national final- Eurosong 2023.

Belgium has opted for a national selection in order to select the 2023 Eurovision entry and act. Eurosong 2023 will be held at the Palais 12 in Brussels on 14 January. The 2023 Belgian Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined professional jury/ public voting deliberation.

Each act will be competing with 2 songs, the songs will be showcased on Een from 9 January onwards leading up to the 14 of January, the day of the 2023 Belgian national final.

VRT has released snippets of the songs today. You can listen to them here.

Peter Van de Viere (Eurosong Host) says:

There are 14 excellent pop songs on the table, so the goal of the preselection has already been achieved. The level is Olympic high and I have already experienced some Eurovision Song Contests and pre-selections at home and abroad. They are all foreign-language songs, in French and English. I think it’s a bit of a shame that there isn’t a single Dutch-language song, because there was this momentum for the year.

Eurosong 2023 competing acts

The Starlings

Hunter Falls

Loredana

Gustaph

Gala Dragot

Ameerah

Cherine

Source: VRT

Photo credit: VRT