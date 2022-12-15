Luxembourg: Will RTL return to Eurovision in 2024?

Are Luxembourg and RTL planning to return to the Eurovision Song Contest after 30 years?

The government of Luxembourg has contacted the country’s national broadcaster in order to discuss a potential return to the Eurovision Song Contest in 2024.

The Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel seems keen for the country to return to the competition. He is also the Minister for Communications and Media and has addressed the matter to the Council.

The Duchy has been absent from the contest for 30 years citing financial constraints. Eurovision participation would entail a high cost for Luxembourg but the country’s return to the competition would have a great impact and would showcase its culture and music in many ways. But if Luxembourg were to win the contest it would be very expensive to host the competition.

According to the latest reports the government has contacted RTL and discussions regarding a potential return to the competition have kicked off.

A special committee has been formed to address this matter led by Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Mr. Xavier Bettel including other Luxembourgish ministers.

Luxembourg in Eurovision

Luxembourg debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition along with Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium. The landlocked country has won the contest on five occasions (1961, 1965, 1972, 1973 and 1983) and has partaken 37 times in the competition.

The duchy is well known for having sent many international artists to Eurovision; Lara Fabian, Ireen Sheer, Baccara, Nana Mouskouri, Vicky Leandros, Anne Marie David, France Gall, etc.

The last time the country graced the Eurovision stage was back in 1993 when Modern Times flew the Luxembourgish flag in Millstreet with Donnez moi un chance de te dire.

Source: RTL/ ESCToday

