Romania: TVR receives 84 entries for Selectia Nationala 2023

Preparations for Eurovision 2023 are well and truly under way in Romania as the country is working on selecting its Eurovision act and entry for Liverpool. TVR has received 84 songs for Selectia Nationala 2023, the names of the 12 finalists will be announced on Monday 19 December.

A special jury consisting of Sebastian Ferenț, Laura Coroianu, Bogdan Stratula, John Varbiu, Alin Vaida, Mihai Predescu and the director of the Romanian project will whittle down the entries to twelve on Saturday 14 December.

The Romanian national final has been set to be held on Saturday 11 February in Bucharest. The 2023 Romanian Eurovision entry and act will be selected via a 100% public deliberation.

The TVR press release reads:

This year’s edition of the National Selection attracted 84 songs in the battle for a place in the of Romanian national final for Eurovision. Artists from the country and abroad entered the competition at the end of which we will find out who will represent Romania on the stage in Liverpool. On Monday, November 14, 2022, Romanian Television launched the registration campaign for the National Selection. Sunday, December 11, was the last day when composers had the opportunity to enter the competition. According to the regulation, the pre-selection of the songs participating in the contest will take place between December 14 and 16, 2022, when each of them will be heard by the specialized jury. A composer can have several songs in the competition, but performed by different artists. The members of the jury will select a total of 12 songs for the grand final, which we will find out on December 17. The final list will be published on December 19, after the possible appeals stage.

Romania at Eurovision

Romania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in 2005 and 2010 when it placed 3rd in the competition. The country has competed 22 times at our beloved competition.

In 2022 WRS represented the country with his entry ‘Llamame‘ at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

