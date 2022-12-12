France: Lissandro wins Junior Eurovision 2022 in Yerevan

France and Lissandro were crowned the winners of the 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Yerevan, Armenia yesterday.

A total of 16 competing countries partook in a glamorous and glitzy competition which was organized by AMPTV and Armenia at the Karen Demirchyan Sport and Concert Complex in Yerevan.

Lissandro was declared the winner of JESC 2022, followed by host country Armenia placing in 2nd place and Georgia finishing in 3rd place.

Lissandro won the competition with his entry ‘Oh Maman‘.

The show was hosted by Iveta Mukuchyan ( Armenia 2016), Garik Papoyan and Karina Ignatyan .Rosa Linn ( Armenia 2022) and Malena ( JESC 2021 winner/ Armenia) graced the stage during the interval of the show. Eleven former JESC winners performed a medley during the interval too.

Martin Osterdahl ( EBU/ ESC Executive Supervisor) says:

We have received the most incredible hospitality from the team at AMPTV and would like to thank them for creating such a special show for the 20th anniversary of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest and ensuring this has been a wonderful experience for us all. It truly has been a magical time for our team, our 16 delegations and the millions watching around the world. We extend our warmest congratulations to the 20th winner of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest – Lissandro who gave a standout performance of “Oh Maman” and to all the great, confident young artists who sparkled on stage, made friends for life and represented their countries with passion and with heart. The dedication, kindness and hard work of the production team and all the delegations who came to Yerevan made this Contest truly the most memorable yet.

David Tserunyan ( AMPTV/ JESC 2022 Executive Producer) says:

It was an honour to host the 20th edition of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Armenia! Our team worked tirelessly for almost a year to bring the magic to life and I want to thank them for their love and passion for the contest. On behalf of Armenian Public Television I would like to congratulate Lissandro for his incredible win and say thank you to all of the 16 participating broadcasters.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cummings