Greece: ERT kicks off the procedure for Eurovision 2023

ERT, the Greek national broadcaster, has opened the public jury application for the forthcoming Greek national selection for Eurovision 2023.

ERT has opened the Audience Committeee Platform for the Greek audience to apply to be part of the demoscópic jury. The special platform will be opened for 48 hours as of today until the 10th of December 2022.

The 2023 Greek Eurovision entry and act will be determined via combined professional jury/ demoscopic audience committee deliberation.

The ERT press release reads:

As you probably know, ERT, adapting this year’s selection process for Greek participation in Eurovision to the new EBU regulations, decided on the participation of the public as well. In particular, seventy Eurovision friends will be the members of the “Audience Committee” and together with the ERT Committee will have the opportunity to actively participate in the final phase of the selection of the song that will represent Greece next May in Liverpool. Those interested in becoming members of the “Audience Committee” and voting for the song they prefer, can submit a participation request on the site https://eurovision.ert.gr and in the special field that has been set up. The dedicated digital platform will open tomorrow, Thursday 8 December 2022, at 10am and will remain open for 48 hours, until Saturday 10 December 2022, also at 10am. The seventy members of the Committee will be selected after a lottery and a process that ensures the impartiality and age representativeness of the Eurovision audience. Specifically, 25 members in the 18-24 age category, 20 members in the 25-34 age category, 15 members in the 35-44 age category and 10 members in the 45+ age category will be drawn. Voting will be held at the premises of the ERT Radio House. The song of Greece will result from a combination of the two results, both the Audience Committee and the 7-member ERT Committee, with a weighting factor of 50.6% in the vote of the Audience Committee, against 49.4% of the vote of the ERT Committee. That is, exactly how the winning song will emerge in the Eurovision 2023 Final, following the recent change in the voting rules. It is the first time that ERT follows this procedure for highlighting Greek participation.

Source: ERT

Photo credit: EBU/ Nathan Reinds