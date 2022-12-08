Azerbaijan: Ictimai opens song submission for Eurovision 2023

Ictimai, the Azerbaijani national broadcaster, has opened the song submission window for Eurovision 2023.

Azerbaijan has kicked off preparations for Eurovision 2023. The Azerbaijani national broadcaster has opened the song submission window for Eurovision 2023 inviting artists and composers to send in their entries with the deadline set on 31 December 2022 via the following email: [email protected]

The applicants can send in a demo version or a final version of their entries to Ictimai along with a brief introductory biography. The song must comply with the EBU’s rules and regulations.

Vasif Mammadov, the Deputy Director General of Ictimai has been appointed as the Azerbaijani Head of Delegation. He will be taking over from Isa Melikov who has served as the Azeri HoD for the past few years.

Azerbaijan in Eurovision

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and has won the competition once, namely in 2012 with Eldar & Nikki‘s Running scared. The following year the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon for the very first time in its majestic capital Baku.

The Caucasian nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 14 times, having competed in the event every year since its debut in 2008.

In 2022 Nadir Rustamli represented the Land of Fire at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with his entry ‘Fade to Black’.

Source: Ictimai

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/ EBU