Estonia: ERR releases the Eesti Laul 2023 competing entries

Estonia

ERR, the Estonian national broadcaster, has released the competing entries at the forthcoming Estonian national selection- Eesti Laul 2023.

ERR has released the Eesti Laul 2023 entries yesterday:

  1. Sissi – Lighthouse
  2. Wiiralt – Salalik
  3. Carlos Ukareda – Whiskey Won’t Forget
  4. Alika – Bridges
  5. JANEK – House Of Glass
  6. Ellip – Pretty Girl
  7. Kaw – Valik
  8. Andreas – Why Do You Love Me
  9. Meelik – Tuju
  10. Elysa – Bad Philosophy
  11. M els – So Good At What You Do
  12. Robin Juhkental – Kurbuse Matused
  13. Neon Letters & Maiko – Tokimeki
  14. Bedwetters – Monsters
  15. Anett x Fredi – You Need To Move On
  16. OLLIE – Venom
  17. Linalakk & Bonzo – Aeg 
  18. MERLYN – Unicorn Vibes
  19. MIA – Üks Samm Korraga
  20. Inger – Awaiting You

Eesti Laul 2023 will consist of three televised live shows. The Eesti Laul 2023 Semi-finals will be held on 12 and 14 January. Whilst the  2023 Estonian entry and act will be selected via Eesti Laul 2023 Grand Final on Saturday 11 February.

  • 12/01/2023- Eesti Laul Semifinal #1
  • 14/01/2023- Eesti Laul Semifinal #2
  • 11/02/2023- Eesti Laul Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

2022 saw Stefan represent Estonia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry  ‘Hope’.

Source: ERR
Photo credit: ERR

