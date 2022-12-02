Greece: Greek public to play key role in ESC 2023 song selection

ERT, the Greek national broadcaster, has confirmed today that the 2023 Eurovision entry and act will be selected via a combined jury- Greek public deliberation.

ERT and Greece are working round the clock in order to search for the 2023 Greek Eurovision representative and act.

The President of ERT, Mr. Konstantinos Zoula, has revealed that the 2023 Greek Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined special public committee consisting of 50 Greek citizens and 7 member expert jury.

The 50 citizens committee will consist of the general public with age variation. These members will be selected via a special draw. They will be invited to listen to the competing songs and cast their votes.

Hence ERT will not hold a televised national final but will determine its Eurovision act and entry via a combined public-professional jury deliberation.

The announcement was made earlier this evening on ERT’s Studio 4 Show.

Greece in Eurovision

Greece debuted at the Eurovision in 1974 and has won the event once in 2005 when Helena Paparizou stormed to victory in Kyiv with her mega hit ‘ My Number One‘.

Greece enjoyed its golden era at the Eurovision Song Contest from 2004-2013, achieving 9 top 10 placings in the Grand Final, including its 2005 victory. The Mediterranean country has partaken 42 times in our favorite televisision show.

In 2022 Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord represented Greece at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Die Together‘ achieving a 8th place in the Grand Final.

Source: ERT

Photo credit: EBU/ Corinne Cummings