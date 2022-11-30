Sweden: Melodifestivalen 2023 second set of acts unveiled

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has unveiled the second set of fourteen competing acts at Melodifestivalen 2023.

A total of 28 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Liverpool at Melodifestivalen 2023.

We see some former Swedish Eurovision acts and Melodifestivalen acts in the line up:

Semifinal #3

Marcus & Martinus – Air Melanie Wehbe – For The Show Ida-Lova – Låt Hela Stan Se På Paul Rey – Royals Nordman – Släpp Alla Sorger Laurell – Sober Casanovas – Så Kommer Kanslorna Tillbaka

Semifinal #4

Signe & Hjördis – Edelweiss Axel Schylström – Gorgeous Emil Henrohn – Mera Mera Mera Mariette – One Day Smash Into Pieces – Six Feet Under Loreen – Tattoo Kiana – Where Did You Go

Loreen represented Sweden at Eurovision 2012 with her entry ‘Euphoria’ giving Sweden its fifth Eurovision victory.

About Melodifestivalen 2023

Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen. Melodifestivalen 2023 will kick off in Gothenburg on Saturday 4th February and will be travelling to Linköping, Lidköping, Malmö, Örnsköldsvik and Stockholm. The Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2023 has been to set to be held on Saturday 11 March in the majestic Swedish capital.

A total of 28 acts will compete at Melodifestivalen 2023. 14 acts have been selected via the public submission window, whilst the remaining 14 acts have been selected via an invitation extended by SVT.

04/02/2023- Semi-Final #1- Gothenburg

Semi-Final #1- Gothenburg 11/02/2023- Semi-Final #2- Linköping

Semi-Final #2- Linköping 18/02/2023- Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping

Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping 25/02/2023- Semi-Final #4- Malmö

Semi-Final #4- Malmö 04/03/2023- Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik

Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik 11/03/2023- Grand Final- Stockholm

Source: SVT

Photo credit: SVT