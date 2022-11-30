Sweden: Melodifestivalen 2023 second set of acts unveiled

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has unveiled the second set of fourteen competing acts at Melodifestivalen 2023.
A total of 28 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Liverpool at Melodifestivalen 2023.
We see some former Swedish Eurovision acts and Melodifestivalen acts in the line up:
Semifinal #3
- Marcus & Martinus – Air
- Melanie Wehbe – For The Show
- Ida-Lova – Låt Hela Stan Se På
- Paul Rey – Royals
- Nordman – Släpp Alla Sorger
- Laurell – Sober
- Casanovas – Så Kommer Kanslorna Tillbaka
Semifinal #4
- Signe & Hjördis – Edelweiss
- Axel Schylström – Gorgeous
- Emil Henrohn – Mera Mera Mera
- Mariette – One Day
- Smash Into Pieces – Six Feet Under
- Loreen – Tattoo
- Kiana – Where Did You Go
Loreen represented Sweden at Eurovision 2012 with her entry ‘Euphoria’ giving Sweden its fifth Eurovision victory.
About Melodifestivalen 2023
Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen. Melodifestivalen 2023 will kick off in Gothenburg on Saturday 4th February and will be travelling to Linköping, Lidköping, Malmö, Örnsköldsvik and Stockholm. The Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2023 has been to set to be held on Saturday 11 March in the majestic Swedish capital.
A total of 28 acts will compete at Melodifestivalen 2023. 14 acts have been selected via the public submission window, whilst the remaining 14 acts have been selected via an invitation extended by SVT.
- 04/02/2023- Semi-Final #1- Gothenburg
- 11/02/2023-Semi-Final #2- Linköping
- 18/02/2023-Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping
- 25/02/2023-Semi-Final #4- Malmö
- 04/03/2023- Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik
- 11/03/2023- Grand Final- Stockholm
Source: SVT
Photo credit: SVT