Sweden: Melodifestivalen 2023 second set of acts unveiled

Sweden

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani November 30, 2022 9:52 am 1 views

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has unveiled the second set of fourteen competing acts at  Melodifestivalen 2023.

A total of 28 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Liverpool at Melodifestivalen 2023.

We see some former Swedish Eurovision acts and Melodifestivalen acts in the line up:

Semifinal #3

  1. Marcus & Martinus – Air
  2. Melanie Wehbe – For The Show
  3. Ida-Lova – Låt Hela Stan Se På
  4. Paul Rey – Royals
  5. Nordman – Släpp Alla Sorger
  6. Laurell – Sober
  7. Casanovas – Så Kommer Kanslorna Tillbaka

Semifinal #4

  1. Signe & Hjördis – Edelweiss
  2. Axel Schylström – Gorgeous
  3. Emil Henrohn – Mera Mera Mera
  4. Mariette – One Day
  5. Smash Into Pieces – Six Feet Under
  6. Loreen – Tattoo
  7. Kiana – Where Did You Go

Loreen represented Sweden at Eurovision 2012 with her entry ‘Euphoria’  giving Sweden its fifth Eurovision victory.

About Melodifestivalen 2023

Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen. Melodifestivalen 2023 will kick off in Gothenburg on Saturday 4th February and will be travelling to Linköping, Lidköping, Malmö, Örnsköldsvik and Stockholm. The Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2023 has been to set to be held on Saturday 11 March in the majestic Swedish capital.

A total of 28 acts will compete at Melodifestivalen 2023. 14 acts have been selected via the public submission window, whilst the remaining 14 acts have been selected via an invitation extended by SVT.

  • 04/02/2023- Semi-Final #1- Gothenburg
  • 11/02/2023-Semi-Final #2- Linköping
  • 18/02/2023-Semi-Final #3 – Lidköping
  • 25/02/2023-Semi-Final #4- Malmö
  • 04/03/2023- Andra Chansen- Örnsköldsvik
  • 11/03/2023- Grand Final- Stockholm

Source: SVT
Photo credit: SVT

ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at [email protected]!

Related posts