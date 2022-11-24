Spain: Benidorm Fest 2023 entries to premiere on 19 December

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has confirmed that the Benidorm Fest 2023 entries will be premiered in December.

Save the date: Monday 19 December, RTVE will be premiering the eighteen Benidorm Fest 2023 entries. This will be followed by a special press conference at RTVE’s Headquarters where the competing acts will share their thoughts about their competing entries.

RTVE is working from strength to strength in order to showcase an extraordinary and entertaining show.

Benidorm Fest 2023

The 2023 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 18 acts will compete in the 2023 Spanish national selection, 9 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2023 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2023 will run from 29 January-4 February.

Spain will determine its 2023 entry and act on Saturday 4 February 2023.

29/01/ 2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Opening Ceremony

31/01/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #1

02/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #2

04/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Grand Final

The 2023 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via 50/50 jury public deliberation. The jury will consist of an international and national professionals whilst the public voting will consist of 25% demoscopic voting and 25% of televoting.

Benidorm Fest 2023 Participants

Agoney – Quiero Arder

Source: RTVE/ ESCToday

Photo credit: RTVE