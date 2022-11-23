Sweden: SVT implements some changes to Melodifestivalen

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster has unveiled that it will be implementing some changes to Melodifestivalen’s Semi-final aka Andra Chansen.

SVT will be introducing a change to the Andra Chansen round at the forthcoming 2023 Melodifestivalen, all eight competing acts will be battling against each another as the duels will be scrapped. Hence the top 4 acts will proceed to the Grand Final of Melodifestivalen. The points will be awarded by the viewing groups.

About Melodifestivalen 2023

Farah Abadi and Jesper Rönndahl will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen. Melodifestivalen 2023 will kick off in Gothenburg on Saturday 4th February and will be travelling to Linköping, Lidköping, Malmö, Örnsköldsvik and Stockholm. The Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2023 has been to set to be held on Saturday 11 March in the majestic Swedish capital.

A total of 28 acts will compete at Melodifestivalen 2023. The names of the competing acts will be unveiled in autumn. 14 acts will be selected via the public submission window, whilst the remaining 14 acts will be selected via an invitation extended by SVT.

