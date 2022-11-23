Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou seals his contract with Panik Records

The 2023 Cypriot Eurovision representative, Andrew Lambrou, has signed a contract with Panik Records for Eurovision 2023.

After recording his Eurovision entry in Stockholm last weekend, the 2023 Cypriot hopeful, has flown to the majestic Greek capital Athens where he has sealed a contract with Panik Record‘s CEO Giorgos Arsenakos for his Eurovision particiapation in Liverpool.

Andrew will be now heading to Nicosia to meet CyBC officials and prepare for his Eurovision participation.

The 2023 Eurovision entry has been produced by none other than Jimmy Jansson and Thomas Stengaard (Denmark 2013, Cyprus 2021, Azerbaijan 2021, San Marino 2021, Germany 2018/2019).

Andrew Lambrou at Eurovision 2023

Andrew Lambrou, the multi facetted Australian born of Cypriot origin will have the grand honour of representing Cyprus at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. Andrew hails from Sydney, Australia and is both a singer and composer. The young Cypriot Aussie lad is all set to do fly the Cypriot flag high at Eurovision next year.

Eurovision fans will be familiar with Andrew Lambrou as he competed at the 2022 Australian national final earlier this year with his entry ‘Electrify‘.

CyBC has once more opted for an internal selection to select its Eurovision entry and act for 2023. The Cypriot national broadcaster will collaborate with Panik Records Greece and City Records Australia for Eurovision 2023. Andrew Lambrou will be represented by the New York based Saiko Management.

Cyprus in Eurovision

Cyprus debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the contest in 2018 when Eleni Foureira placed 2nd in Lisbon with her mega hit ‘Fuego’. The Mediterranean island has partaken in our beloved competition 38 times.

Source: CyBC/Panik Records

Photo credit: CyBC