Ukraine: UA: PBC unveils the Vidbir 2023 finalists

UA: PBC, the Ukrainian national broadcaster, has unveiled the ten Vidbir 2023 finalists.

The 2022 Eurovision reigning champs are all set to select their Eurovision entry for next year. UA:PBC and Ukraine are both working round the clock in order to select the best entry for Liverpool!

A total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023:

2TONE – The Flower

– The Flower Angelina – Stronger

– Stronger DEMCHUK – Alive

– Alive FIINKA – Dovbush

– Dovbush Jerry Heil – WHEN GOD SHUT THE DOOR

– WHEN GOD SHUT THE DOOR KRUT – Koliskova

– Koliskova Mosesi – I’m Not Alone

– I’m Not Alone OY sound system – oh jam

– oh jam Tember Blanche – I’m Home

– I’m Home TVORCHI – Heart Of Steel

The 2023 Ukrainian national final is scheduled to be held in a bomb shelter in Kyiv on 17 December.

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 and has achieved great results in the competition, having won the contest thrice (2004, 2016, 2022). The country has enjoyed extraordinary results in the competition: 3 victories (2004, 2016, 2022), 2 2nd placings ( 2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013), 1 4th placing (2011), 1 5th placing (2021). Ukraine is the only country which has never missed to qualify to the Grand Final since the introduction of the semi-finals in the competition.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘Stefania‘.