RTSH, the Albanian national broadcaster, has announced the dates of the forthcoming edition of Festivali in Kenges.

The 61st edition of the iconic Albanian Song Festival aka Festivali i Kenges will be held in Tirana on the 19, 20, 21 and 22 of December 2022.

The 2022 Albanian Eurovision act and entry will be determined via a 100 % public deliberation on the 22nd of December.

The FIK 61 candidates:

Bandë muzikore – Atomike

– Atomike Alban Kondi & Lorela Karoshi – Melodi

– Melodi Albina Kelmendi – Duje

– Duje Anduel Kovaçi – Malli

– Malli Aris Bako – Sonte dua të jem me ty

– Sonte dua të jem me ty Melodajna Mancaku – Gjysma e zemrës sime

– Gjysma e zemrës sime Elisa Lila – Evita

– Evita Enxhi Nasufi – Burrë

– Burrë Erma Mici – Kozmosi i dashurisë

– Kozmosi i dashurisë Evi Reçi – Ma kthe

– Ma kthe Fabian Basha – Një gotë

– Një gotë Filloreta Raçi – Stop

– Stop Franc Koruni – Në pritje

– Në pritje Genti Hoxha – Ajër

– Ajër Gjergj Kaçinari – Dje

– Dje Luna Causholli – Jetën ta fal»

– Jetën ta fal» LYNX – Nëse ke besim

– Nëse ke besim Manjola Nallbani – Dua

– Dua Permit of Stay – Fobia

– Fobia Petrit Çarkaxhiu – Emri yt mirësi

– Emri yt mirësi Rezearta Smaja – N’Eden

– N’Eden Rovena Dilo – Motit

– Motit Sara Kapo – Para teje

– Para teje Serxhio Hajdini – Vështirë

– Vështirë Urban Band – Në çdo hap

– Në çdo hap Vanesa Soni – Aroma jonë

The 2023 Albanian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 100 % televoting deliberation. Hence the winner of FiK 2023 will be determined via a professional jury and will not be eligible to go to Eurovision unless he/she also wins the televoting. Hence for the first time in the history of the competition the Albanian Eurovision act and entry will be determined separately via a public deliberation.

Source: RTSH

Photo credit: EBU