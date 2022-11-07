Spain: Benidorm Fest 2023 ticket sales kick off today!

Are you planning to fly for Spain for the forthcoming 2023 Spanish national seledction- Benidorm Fest, then it’s time to grab your tickets for the show!

Ticket sales for Benidorm Fest 2023 will be kicking off today with tickets for the First Semi-final going on sale.

Tickets for the semi-finals will cost 30 Euros whilst tickets for the Grand Final will cost 40 euros. A total of 1,000 tickets for each show will be put on sale via www.entradasatualcance.com

Benidorm Fest 2023 Ticket Sales Dates

7/11/22- Ticket Sales for Semi-final #1 (31st January)

11/11/22- Ticket Sales for Semi-final #2 ( 2nd February)

14/11/22- Ticket Sales for Grand Final (4th February)

Benidorm Fest 2023

The 2023 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 18 acts will compete in the 2023 Spanish national selection, 9 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2023 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2023 will run from 29 January-4 February.

Spain will determine its 2023 entry and act on Saturday 4 February 2023.

29/01/ 2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Opening Ceremony

31/01/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #1

02/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #2

04/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Grand Final

Source: RTVE

Cover: RTVE