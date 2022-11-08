Belgium: VRT unveils the Eurosong 2023 candidates

VRT, the Flemish speaking Belgian national broadcaster, has unveiled the names of the seven competing acts at the forthcoming Belgian national selection- Eurosong 2023.

Belgium has opted for a national selection in order to select the 2023 Eurovision entry and act. Eurosong 2023 will be held at the Palais 12 in Brussels on 14 January. The 2023 Belgian Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined professional jury/ public voting deliberation.

Each act will be competing with 2 songs, the songs will be showcased on Een from 9 January onwards leading up to the 14 of January, the day of the 2023 Belgian national final.

Eurosong 2023 competing acts

The Starlings

Hunter Falls

Loredana

Gustaph

Gala Dragot

Ameerah

Cherine



Amongst the competing acts, we have Tom Dice (Starlings) who represented Belgium at the 2010 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Me and my guitar‘.

Eurosong host Peter Van De Veiere says:

There was a great response. With a broad team of music experts from within and outside the VRT, young and less young people, connoisseurs and non-connoisseurs, we listened to all those entries. Seven candidates have been selected and all 7 have said yes.

Source: VRT

Photo credit: VRT