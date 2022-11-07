Ukraine: The public selects the Vidbir 2023 jury members

The three Vidbir 2023 jury members have been determined. The 2023 Ukrainian national final is set to be held next month in the majestic Ukrainian capital.

We know the three members for Vidbir 2023:

Taras Topolya

Jamala (Ukraine 2016 /Eurovision winner)



(Ukraine 2016 /Eurovision winner) Julia Sanina

The three jury members were selected via a public deliberation. Amongst the shortlisted to become a member of the jury we had a number of former Ukrainian Eurovision representatives: Tina Karol (Ukraine 2006), Zlata Ognevich (Ukraine 2013) and Katerina Pavlenko ( lead singer of Go_A- Ukraine 2020/2021).

The 2023 Ukrainian national final is scheduled to be held in a bomb shelter in Kyiv on 17 December.

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 and has achieved great results in the competition, having won the contest thrice (2004, 2016, 2022). The country has enjoyed extraordinary results in the competition: 3 victories (2004, 2016, 2022), 2 2nd placings ( 2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013), 1 4th placing (2011), 1 5th placing (2021). Ukraine is the only country which has never missed to qualify to the Grand Final since the introduction of the semi-finals in the competition.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘Stefania‘.