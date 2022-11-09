Germany: NDR opens submission window for Eurovision 2023

NDR, the German national broadcaster, has opened the song submission window for the forthcoming German national final- Unser Song Fur Liverpool.

Germany will be holding a national final in order to select its Eurovision entry and act for Liverpool. The submssion window is open as of today until 28 November 2023.

The 2023 German national final will be held in March and broadcast live on NDR and ARD. The number of competing acts will be confirmed at a later date. NDR has published the rules and regulations for Unser Song Fur Liverpool. If you would like to partake in the German national final and are eligible to partake in the competition you can apply here.



TikTok will be playing a key at next year’s German national final.

NDR’s press release reads:

Starting now, singers and bands who want to represent Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 can submit their songs on video. Pop or country, electro or R&B,traditional German hits or rock: There are no limits to the styles of music. Submissions for Eurovision can be made via ARD’s official ESC website: eurovision.de. This year, for the first time, TikTok will also be involved in the search for the German Eurovision act. Using the hashtag #UnserLiedFürLiverpool, anyone who is interested can apply there and be introduced to the TikTok community. The most promising songs presented on the social platform that comply with the guidelines will be voted on again. Whoever wins on TikTok will automatically be part of the German national final. The German host broadcaster NDR will also be approaching artists directly. The deadline for entries is November 28th.

A team of professionals will evaluate the acts for the preliminary round from among all of the applicants. This team includes experts from the music industry, the German Eurovision delegation, the international Eurovision community and the ARD’s pop radio stations. They will again be providing support for the German national final. The number of acts that will partake in the national final will be determined after the evaluation of all the submitted entries.

The German national final Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – Unser Lied für Liverpool will be broadcast

at the beginning of March. The 2023 German Eurovision act and entry will be determined during the live tv show.

ARD’s pop radio stations: Antenne Brandenburg, BAYERN 3, Bremen Vier, hr3, MDR Jump, NDR 2, SR 1, SWR3

and WDR 2 will invite their listeners to vote for their favourite act online. These results will also be included in the overall ranking in the national final.

Andreas Gerling (Head of Eurovision team at ARD and NDR) says:

This competition, Europe’s biggest music show, is very important to us. And we are competing in the hope that we will come out ahead. Anyone who thinks he can contribute his musical quality to help make Germany a winner again is therefore more than welcome. I am looking forward to what will hopefully be a very varied and exciting competition.

Source: NDR

Photo credit: EBU/NDR