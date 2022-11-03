Spain: RTVE confirms Benidorm Fest 2023 song titles and ticket sales dates

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster held a special press conference in Madrid yesterday where it officially presented the eighteen Benidorm Fest 2023 candidates and revealed further details regarding the Spanish national selection.

The press conference was hosted by Maria Eizaguirre ( Head of Communication and Participation at RTVE) and Eva Mora (Spanish Head of Delegation).

RTVE revealed that the ticket sales for the forthcoming edition of Benidorm Fest. Tickets for the semi-finals will cost 30 Euros whilst tickets for the Grand Final will cost 40 euros. A total of 1,000 tickets for each show will be put on sale via www.entradasatualcance.com

Benidorm Fest 2023 Ticket Sales Dates

7/11/22- Ticket Sales for Semi-final #1 (31st January)

11/11/22- Ticket Sales for Semi-final #2 ( 2nd February)

14/11/22- Ticket Sales for Grand Final (4th February)

The titles of the eighteen competing entries were also revealed by the candidates during the press conference:

Agoney – Quiero Arder

– Quiero Arder Alfred – Desde Que Tú Estás

– Desde Que Tú Estás Alice Wonder – Yo Quisiera

– Yo Quisiera Aritz – Flamenco

– Flamenco Blanca Paloma – Eaea

– Eaea E’Femme – Uff!

– Uff! Famous – La Lola

– La Lola Fusa Nocta – Mi Familia

– Mi Familia José Otero – Inviernos En Marte

– Inviernos En Marte Karmento – «Quiero Y Duelo

– «Quiero Y Duelo Megara – Arcadia

– Arcadia Meler – No Nos Moverán

– No Nos Moverán Rakky Ripper – Tracción

– Tracción Sharonne – Aire

– Aire Siderland – Que Esclati Tot

– Que Esclati Tot Sofía Martín – Tuki

– Tuki Twin Melody – Sayonara

– Sayonara Vicco – Nochentera

Benidorm Fest 2023

The 2023 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 18 acts will compete in the 2023 Spanish national selection, 9 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2023 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2023 will run from 29 January-4 February.

Spain will determine its 2023 entry and act on Saturday 4 February 2023.

29/01/ 2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Opening Ceremony

31/01/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #1

02/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #2

04/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Grand Final

The internationally acclaimed Spanish superstar Monica Naranjo will host the competition next year. Mr. Eurovision aka Christer Bjorkman will play a key role at the 2023 edition as he will be part of the international jury. Nacho Cano (Mecano) who is one of Spain’s most sought after musicians, composers and producers will be the president of the jury.

The 2023 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via 50/50 jury public deliberation. The jury will consist of an international and national professionals whilst the public voting will consist of 25% demoscopic voting and 25% of televoting.

RTVE published the rules and regulations for Benidorm 2023. The song submission window consisted of two different mechanisms:

Online public submission via RTVE’s official website



Direct invitation to composers/artists by RTVE

Source: RTVE/ESCToday

Photo credit: RTVE