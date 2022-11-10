Romania: TVR unveils Selectia Nationala 2023 date and details

Good evening Europe, this is Bucharest calling! TVR, the Romanian national broadcaster has set the date for the forthcoming 2023 Romanian national final and unveiled further details on the competition.

Romania will determine its 2023 Eurovision entry and act via a televised national final- Selectia Nationala on Saturday 11 February. The 2023 Romanian entry will be solely deliberated via the Romanian audience.

TVR will open the submission window for Selectia Nationala on Monday 14 November 2022 with the deadline set on 11 December 2022.

TVR has published the rules and regulations for Selectia Nationala 2023. A total of 12 acts will partake at the upcoming 2023 Romanian national final. The 12 lucky candidates will be selected via a special TVR Eurovision jury deliberation.

Both local and foreign composers can submit songs to the competition either with an artist or individually without an artist.

WRS represented Romania at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with his entry ‘LLamame‘.

Source: TVR

Photo credit: EBU /Corinne Cummings