Czech Republic: CT opens submission window for Eurovision 2023

CT, the Czech national broadcaster, has opened the submission window for the 2023 Czech national selection.

The Czech Republic has kicked off its preparations for Eurovision 2023 and opened the song submission window for artists and composers to send in their entries in their quest to represent the country at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovsision Song Contest. The submssion window is open as of today with the deadline set on the 8th of December 2022.

The lead singer or main vocalist must be a Czech citizen.

An artist can submit more than one song for the competition.

The Czech national broadcaster reserves the right to cancel the competition if the Czech Republic is unable to partake in the competition.

A total of 3 acts will be selected for the Czech national final and will get to perform their songs live at the national selection. The 2023 Czech Eurovision entry will be determined via combined international jury- public- foreign fans online voting deliberation.

More details regarding the 2023 Czech national selection will be released in due course.

In 2022 We Are Domi represented the Czech Republic at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘Lights Off’.

Source: CT

Photo credit: CT