Estonia: ERR unveils the second set of Eesti Laul 2023 candidates

RR, the Estonian national broadcaster, has unveiled the second set of Eesti Laul 2023 participants. A total of 20 acts will partake in the upcoming Estonian national selection for Eurovision 2023.

The competing acts (second set)

m els – So Good At What You Do Robin Juhkental – Kurbuse Matused Neon Letters & Maiko – Tokimeki Bedwetters – Monsters Anett x Fredi – You Need To Move On OLLIE – Venom Linalakk & Bonzo – Aeg MERLYN – Unicorn Vibes MIA – Üks Samm Korraga Inger – Awaiting You

Eesti Laul 2023 will consist of three televised live shows. The Eesti Laul 2023 Semi-finals will be held on 12 and 14 January. Whilst the 2023 Estonian entry and act will be selected via Eesti Laul 2023 Grand Final on Saturday 11 February.

12/01/2023- Eesti Laul Semifinal #1

14/01/2023- Eesti Laul Semifinal #2

11/02/2023- Eesti Laul Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

2022 saw Stefan represent Estonia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Hope’.

