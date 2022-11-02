Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra will perform at the 2022 MTV EMA’s in Düsseldorf

The Ukrainian Eurovision reigning champs, Kalush Orchestra, will be travelling to Dusseldorf this month in order to perform at the forthcoming 2022 MTV EMAs!

The 2022 Eurovision winners, Kalush Orchestra, are set to perform at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday 13 November. The event will be held at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany and will be hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.

Kalush Orchestra will be joining internatioally acclaimed acts such as: Muse, David Guetta, Gorillaz, One Republic, etc.

Maneskin, the 2021 Italian Eurovision winners, are nominated in the Best Rock Act category at this year’s edition.

Kalush Orchestra stormed to victory at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy last May with their entry ‘Stefania’.

Source: MTV EMA

Photo credit: EBU