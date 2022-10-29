Tonight: ‘Benidorm Fest -Los Elegidos’ presentation show in Spain

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, will be broadcasting a special Benidorm Fest 2023 show in order to officially present the eighteen competing candidates to the Spanish audience.

How to watch?

You can watch the special Benidorm 2023 presentation show ‘Benidorm Fest- Los Elegidos‘ at 22:00 CET via the following channels:

TVE 1

TVE Internacional Europe

RTVE Play

About the show

The 18 Benidorm Fest 2023 acts will be officially presented to the Spanish audience during the show. The gala will be hosted by Julia Varela (Spanish Eurovision commentator) and Rodrigo Vazquez. We will get to know the acts up close and personal.

The Candidates

Agoney

E’Femme

Fusa Nocta

Blanca Paloma

Aritz Arén

Rakky

Alfred García

Sofía Martín

Alice Wonder

Famous

Megara

Vicco

Twin Melody

José Otero

Karmento

Sharonne

Meler

Siderland

Benidorm Fest 2023

The 2023 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 18 acts will compete in the 2023 Spanish national selection, 9 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2023 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2023 will run from 29 January-4 February.

Spain will determine its 2023 entry and act on Saturday 4 February 2023.

29/01/ 2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Opening Ceremony

31/01/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #1

02/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #2

04/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Grand Final

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE