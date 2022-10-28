Portugal: RTP receives 667 entries via public submssion for FdC 2023

RTP, the Portuguese national broadcaster, has announced today that it has received a total of 667 entries via the public submission for the forthcoming edition of Festival da Cançao.

The Portuguese broadcaster will now whittle down the 667 submitted entries to 4 entries. These 4 entries will join the 16 entries which have been submitted via invitation.

Festival da Canção 2022

The 2023 FdC will consist of three shows ( two semi-finals and a grand final) scheduled to be broadcast live in February and March (dates , host cities and venues yet to be determined).

A total of 20 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Italy, 10 acts will compete in each semi-final, the top 6 entries from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final of FdC. Hence 12 acts will fight for the right to represent Portugal at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the Portuguese national final.

RTP has extended an invite to 16 composers to submit their songs for the competition, the composers will be free to chose the artist/s for their respective songs.

Whilst the remaining 4 entries will be selected via an open public selection via the following mechanism:

Open submission for everyone. Composers interested to enter the competition could send their songs to to RTP via [email protected] until 21 October 2022. Portuguese citizens/ residents in Portugal and Portuguese citzens residing overseas are eligible to apply

The 2023 Portuguese Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50/50 public televoting- regional jury deliberation.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 53 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

In 2022 Maro represented Portugal at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Saudade‘ achieving a place 9th in the Grand Final.