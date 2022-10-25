Spain: RTVE unveils the Benidorm Fest 2023 competing acts

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has unveiled the competing acts at the forthcoming Spanish national selection- Benidorm Fest 2023.

RTVE and Spain are gearing up in full steam for their 2023 national selection Benidorm Fest. A total of 18 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Liverpool.

The Spanish natonal broadcaster unveiled the names of the lucky candidates this evening:

Agoney E’Femme Fusa Nocta Blanca Paloma Aritz Arén Rakky Alfred García Sofía Martín Alice Wonder Famous Megara Vicco Twin Melody José Otero Karmento Sharonne Meler Siderland

Alfred Garcia represented Spain at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon with Amaya. He is vying to represent Spain at Eurovision for the second time.

Famous and Agoney have both tried to represented Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest as both of them competed in Operacion Triunfo’s Eurovision selection in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

Blanca Paloma competed at the 2022 Benidorm Fest earlier this year, she is back in the competition for the second consecutive year.

RTVE will broadcast a special show on Saturday 29 October on TVE 1 in the prime time evening slot in order to officially present the competing acts to the Spanish audience. The show will be hosted by the Spanish Eurovision commentator Julia Varela.

Benidorm Fest 2023

The 2023 Benidorm Fest will consist of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 18 acts will compete in the 2023 Spanish national selection, 9 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden to Eurovision 2023 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2023 will run from 29 January-4 February.

Spain will determine its 2023 entry and act on Saturday 4 February 2023.

29/01/ 2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Opening Ceremony

31/01/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #1

02/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #2

04/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Grand Final

The internationally acclaimed Spanish superstar Monica Naranjo will host the competition next year. Mr. Eurovision aka Christer Bjorkman will play a key role at the 2023 edition as he will be part of the international jury. Nacho Cano (Mecano) who is one of Spain’s most sought after musicians, composers and producers will be the president of the jury.

The 2023 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via 50/50 jury public deliberation. The jury will consist of an international and national professionals whilst the public voting will consist of 25% demoscopic voting and 25% of televoting.

RTVE published the rules and regulations for Benidorm 2023. The song submission window consisted of two different mechanisms:

Online public submission via RTVE’s official website



Direct invitation to composers/artists by RTVE

Tickets for Benidorm Fest 2023 are expected to go on sale in Novemmber as the capacity of the venue will be larger than this year’s edition. The 2023 Benidorm tickets will range from 20-30 euros. RTVE promises to have a spectacular stage.

Chanel from Benidorm Fest to Eurovision

Chanel won the first edition of Benidorm Fest and was awarded the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022. She represented Spain in Turin with her mega hit ‘Slo Mo‘, achieving an honourable 3rd place in the Grand Final.

Source: RTVE/ESCToday

Photo credit: RTVE