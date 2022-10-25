Spain: RTVE will unveil the Benidorm Fest 2023 acts tonight

Ladies and gentlemen, the wait is finally over! RTVE the Spanish national broadcaster has preponed the announcement of the 2023 Benidorm Fest acts, which was initially set to take place on the 27th of October. The announcement will now take place tonight!

Join us tonight at 22:25 CET on TVE 1 for the Benidorm Fest 2023 Competing Acts reveal. The special 10 minute show will be hosted by Ines Hernand who will reveal the names of the competing acts.

On Saturday 29 October the lucky candidates will be officially presented to the Spanish audience during a special show on TVE 1 during the night. The show will be hosted by Julia Varela (Spanish Eurovision commentator) and Rodrigo Vazquez.

This will be followed by a special press confence on Wednesday 2 November where the Spanish press and media will be invited to meet, greet and interview the Benidorm Fest 2023 competing acts.

Benidorm Fest 2023

Spain will determine its 2023 entry and act on Saturday 4 February 2023.

29/01/ 2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Opening Ceremony

31/01/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #1

02/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Semi-final #2

04/02/2023- Benidorm Fest 2023 Grand Final

The internationally acclaimed Spanish superstar Monica Naranjo will host the competition next year. Mr. Eurovision aka Christer Bjorkman will play a key role at the 2023 edition as he will be part of the international jury. Nacho Cano (Mecano) who is one of Spain’s most sought after musicians, composers and producers will be the president of the jury.

The 2023 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via 50/50 jury public deliberation. The jury will consist of an international and national professionals whilst the public voting will consist of 25% demoscopic voting and 25% of televoting.

RTVE published the rules and regulations for Benidorm 2023. The song submission window consisted of two different mechanisms:

Online public submission via RTVE’s official website



Direct invitation to composers/artists by RTVE

Tickets for Benidorm Fest 2023 are expected to go on sale in Novemmber as the capacity of the venue will be larger than this year’s edition. The 2023 Benidorm tickets will range from 20-30 euros. RTVE promises to have a spectacular stage.

Chanel in Eurovision

In 2022 Chanel was crowned the winner of Benidorm Fest 2022 and went on to represent Spain at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin where she achieved a 3rd placing in the Grand Final.

Photo credit: RTVE