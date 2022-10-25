Finland: YLE sets the date, host city and venue for UMK 2023

YLE, the Finnish national broadcaster, has revelead the date, host city and venue for UMK 2023.

UMK 2023 will be held at the Logomo in Turku on Saturday 25 February. A total of 7 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2023 at the forthcoming edition of UMK.

The Finnish national broadcaster received a total of 363 entries for Eurovision 2023 aka UMK 2023.

YLE will officially present the 7 lucky competing acts on 11 January via a special press conference, whilst the competing entries will be released on weekdays from 12-20 January 2023.

Tapio Hakanen (UMK jury and YleX Head of Music) says:

Expectations for this season are extraordinarily high after last year’s stunning success. The seven finalists include familiar faces and new, up-and-coming talents. We have, among others, the best dance song in the UMK history sung by an unbelievably strong new singer, a song that just oozes sexuality by a well-known artist, a heartbreakingly beautiful ballad by one of Finland’s biggest export hopefuls, well-known and up-and-coming bands, and one of the hardest rap bangers in UMK history.

Finland at Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 55 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

The Rasmus represented Finland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘ Jezebel’.

Source: YLE

Photo credit: EBU