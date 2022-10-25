Spain: Chanel slays with her new single ‘Toke’

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision ‘Reina’ aka Queen, Chanel, has released a brand new single ‘Toke’ along with its official music video.

‘Toke‘ is the official Spanish song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, it will be promoting the Spanish team at the forthcoming Soccer Championships. The song has been composed by Chanel Terrero, Leroy Sanchez, Miguel Muñoz, Alex Zabala, Gio Fernandez, Christopher Sánchez, Kyle Hangami, Robert Steinmiller and Spencer Yaras.

Leroy Sanchez was the composer of the 2022 Spanish Eurovision entry ‘Slo Mo‘.

Chanel’s new song has been produced by Chanel Terrero,Mike Muñoz, Gio Fernandes and District 78. The Official Music Video has been directed by AMBIWO,Iris Vallés and Alba Ricart and produced by The Panda Bear Show. Whilst Kyle Hagami who was the choreographer and stage director for Chanel’s Eurovision performance in Turin has been responsible for the stage direction and choreography of ‘Toke‘.

Chanel’s five Eurovision dancers also feature in the music video: Exon Arcos, Josh Huerta ,María Pérez ,Pol Soto and Raquel Caurín.

‘Toke’ is Chanel’s follow up single after the grand success of her Eurovision entry ‘Slo Mo‘.

Chanel in Eurovision

Chanel represented Spain at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Slo Mo‘ where she achieved an honourable 3rd placing in the Grand Final.

Photo credit: 40 Principales

Source: ESCToday/ RTVE