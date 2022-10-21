Armenia: Rosa Linn and Duncan Laurence drop a new single

The 2019 Dutch Eurovision winner Duncan Laurence has joined forces with the 2022 Armenian Eurovision representative Rosa Linn and released a single together ‘ WDIA (Would Do It Again).

Eurovision royals, Duncan Laurence (Netherlands 2019/ESC winner) and Rosa Linn (Armenia 2022) have dropped a new single together ‘Would Do It Again‘.

Duncan Laurence won the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest for the Netherlands with his entry ‘Arcade‘.

Rosa Linn represented Armenia with her entry ‘Snap‘ at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, despite a poor result her song has become a massive hit worldwide.

Photo credit: Sony Music