Estonia: ERR receives 217 entries for Eesti Laul 2023

ERR, the Estonian national broadcaster, has announced that it has received a total of 217 entries for the forthcoming Estonian national national selection- Eesti Laul 2023.

ERR will unveil the names of the 20 lucky candidates on the 1st and 2nd of November whilst the song will be released on the 2nd of December.

A professional jury will be responsible to shortlist the submitted entries. The Eesti Laul 2023 Semi-finals will be held on 12 and 14 January.

The 2023 Estonian entry and act will be selected via Eesti Laul 2023 Grand Final on Saturday 11 February.

12/01/2023- Eesti Laul Semifinal #1

14/01/2023- Eesti Laul Semifinal #2

11/02/2023- Eesti Laul Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

2022 saw Stefan represent Estonia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Hope’.

Source: ERR

Photo credit: ERR