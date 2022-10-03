While the whole Eurovision fandom awaits the official announcement of the 2023 Eurovision Host City, Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro has released the official presentation video of its bid.

Glasgow is vying to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest next year, when our beloved contest travels back to the United Kingdom for the 9th time. A total of seven cities were shortlisted to host Europe’s favourite television show next year: Glasgow, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and Sheffield. Only Liverpool and Glasgow remain inthe last leg of the host city race.

BBC and Eurovision officials have visited both cities last week and the final decision on the 2023 Eurovision Host City is imminent. The BBC and the EBU are set to unveil the name of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in due course.

The OVO Hydro has released a special presentation video of its Eurovision 2023 bid. Glasgow is all set to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon next year if it wins the bid.

Glasgow’s bid

Glasgow is vying to host the competition at the iconic Ovo Hydro.

The Ovo Hydro in Glasgow opened its doors in 2013 and can accomodate circa 14,000 spectators. Notably the venue featured in the Eurovision movie: Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

The Ovo Hydro, the largest entertainment venue in Scotland, has great experience in hosting musical events and concerts. It is adequately located next to the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre and SEC Armadillo. Whist BBC Scotland’s headquarter’s are a stone throw’s away from the multi fuctional venue.

Glasgow is served by 2 airports and has an efficient public transport system.The city also has a large hotel accomodation capacity and has much to offer when it comes to culture, restaurants and nightlife.

If Glasgow does get to host the competition next year it would be the second time that the Eurovision bandwagon travels to Scotland. In 1972 Edinburgh hosted the competition after Monaco declined to host.