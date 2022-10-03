Ireland: RTE opens song submission window for Eurovision 2023

RTE, the Irish national broadcaster has kicked off preparations for Eurovision 2023 and has opened the song submission window for artists and composers wishing to to represent Ireland at the forthcoming edition of the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK next year.

Ireland will be selecting its Eurovision 2023 entry and entry via a televised national final which will feature a number of songs (yet to be determined). Eurosong 2023 will be aired as part o the Late Late Show on RTE 1.

RTE has published the rules and regulations for the upcoming edition of Eurosong 2023.

Artists and composers wishing to compete in the Irish national final can submit their respective songs and entries via the following link and form here. The song submission window is open until 28 October.

A special committee consisting of professionals from the music and entertainement industry and Eurovision fans will be responsible to shortlist the submitted entries.

The RTE press release reads:

RTÉ wants to hear from contemporary artists and songwriters with the talent and ambition to compete and succeed in this highly competitive environment. This is a rare and valuable opportunity for artists and songwriters to gain exposure on a global scale – the rewards for achieving a top ten result in the final can be significant and as a result the competition attracts top professional talent from all over the world. RTÉ reserves the right at any stage up to the “Eurosong Late Late Show Special” to invite established songwriters and/or artists to submit entries and to include any such entries in the shortlisted Eurosong final entries eligible for selection on the “Eurosong Late Late Show Special”

Songwriters can only submit one entry and the said song should not have been submitted to another country competing in the competition.

Ireland in Eurovision

Ireland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1965 and has won the competition a record 7 times (1970, 1980, 1988, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996).

The Emerald Isle holds many a record when it comes to our beloved contest: Ireland is the only country to have won the event 3 times in a row (1992, 1993, 1994), whilst Dublin retains the record of being the only city to have hosted the event twice in a row (1994, 1995).

In fact the 90’s were Ireland’s golden years in Eurovision, the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon 4 times in a span of 5 years (1993, 1994, 1995 and 1997) with Dublin hosting the event thrice.

Ireland’s Johnny Logan is also the only artist to have won the competition twice (1980, 1987). The Irish have competed 55 times in the competition.

In 2022 Brooke represented Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘ That’s Rich‘.

Source: RTE

Photo credit: